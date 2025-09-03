Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,230 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vertiv by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $33,389,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 449.9% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $124.09 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.22 and its 200 day moving average is $106.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 14.0%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on VRT shares. Rothschild Redb upgraded Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,477,307 in the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

