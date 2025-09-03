Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Paper Company $IP

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,863,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in International Paper by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,715,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,558,000 after acquiring an additional 103,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:IP opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper Company has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $60.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is -1,850.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

