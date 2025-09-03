Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 5th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th.

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$6.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.43. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.85. The stock has a market cap of C$512.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd is a Canada-based provider of reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry. Its capabilities include integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling, post-processor visualization, compositional simulation, thermal processes simulation, and fluid property characterization.

