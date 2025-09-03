Alight Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 60,000 Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,000. Micron Technology accounts for about 2.4% of Alight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. KGI Securities cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $118.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $129.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,679,277. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.