Amundi Has $1.08 Billion Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Amundi trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135,531 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.72% of S&P Global worth $1,081,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $1,103,665,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 60,982.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 2,135,599 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 70.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,819,000 after buying an additional 670,392 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in S&P Global by 26.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,493,000 after buying an additional 614,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $238,503,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

SPGI stock opened at $539.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $164.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $539.99 and a 200-day moving average of $514.70.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

