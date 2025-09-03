Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in CG Oncology, Inc. $CGON

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC trimmed its position in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,750 shares during the quarter. CG Oncology makes up 2.9% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s holdings in CG Oncology were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its position in CG Oncology by 39.6% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 301,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 85,384 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter worth about $1,658,000. Tema Etfs LLC increased its position in CG Oncology by 243.5% in the first quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in CG Oncology by 9.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CG Oncology by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,125,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after purchasing an additional 214,738 shares during the period. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGON opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24.

Insider Transactions at CG Oncology

CG Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 15,945.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. On average, research analysts expect that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut CG Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on CG Oncology from $68.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded CG Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CG Oncology from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CG Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.30.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

