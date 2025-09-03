Banque Transatlantique SA Sells 24,844 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Banque Transatlantique SA reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,844 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2%

AMD stock opened at $162.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.48 and a 200 day moving average of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.42 billion, a PE ratio of 93.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,998 shares of company stock worth $41,415,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

