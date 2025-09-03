The Walt Disney Company $DIS Holdings Boosted by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,384 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $326,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $24,373,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $118.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $212.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

