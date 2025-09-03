QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,626 shares of company stock worth $1,948,054 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $158.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $171.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

