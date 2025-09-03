Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) to Issue Sep 25 Dividend of $0.01

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a sep 25 dividend on Tuesday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, September 29th.
Petrus Resources Stock Down 0.7%
PRQ stock opened at C$1.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$191.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.00. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
About Petrus Resources
