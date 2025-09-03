Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) to Issue Sep 25 Dividend of $0.01

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a sep 25 dividend on Tuesday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, September 29th.

Petrus Resources Stock Down 0.7%

PRQ stock opened at C$1.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$191.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.00. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

About Petrus Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Petrus Resources Ltd is a company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of energy business assets. The company receives maximum revenue from oil and natural gas. The company’s core operating areas are Ferrier, Central Alberta, and the Rocky Mountain foothills.

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.