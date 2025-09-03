iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Sold by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $200.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.14 and a 200-day moving average of $189.92. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $202.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

