Belmont Capital LLC Has $304,000 Stake in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,089 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in eBay by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,452 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in eBay by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 894,594 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $60,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Down 0.8%

EBAY stock opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.10. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,825,935.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,677.94. This trade represents a 34.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $961,196.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 317,625 shares in the company, valued at $24,145,852.50. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,209 shares of company stock worth $15,331,663 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on eBay

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.