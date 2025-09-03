Comparing Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) & Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF)

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) and Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Minco Capital and Royal Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A 10.65% 10.32% Royal Gold 56.24% 13.30% 12.32%

Risk & Volatility

Minco Capital has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Gold has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

83.7% of Royal Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Royal Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Minco Capital and Royal Gold”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A N/A -$290,000.00 $0.01 4.39 Royal Gold $719.40 million 16.74 $332.02 million $6.82 26.83

Royal Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Minco Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Minco Capital and Royal Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Royal Gold 0 3 5 0 2.63

Royal Gold has a consensus price target of $198.63, suggesting a potential upside of 8.56%. Given Royal Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Gold is more favorable than Minco Capital.

Summary

Royal Gold beats Minco Capital on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp., an investment company, focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals. Its stream and royalty interests on properties are located in the United States, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Australia, Africa, Mexico, Botswana, and internationally. Royal Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

