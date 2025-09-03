ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 18.1% – Still a Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 18.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.76 ($0.04). 5,413,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 6,025,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.34 ($0.03).
ImmuPharma Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.99 million, a PE ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) EPS for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current year.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
