4,000 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Acquired by Belmont Capital LLC

Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,898 shares of company stock worth $1,909,636 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.