Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 1.2% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $53,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,507,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,195,725,000 after purchasing an additional 289,819 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $1,472,231,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,550,226,000 after purchasing an additional 192,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,985,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,442,000 after purchasing an additional 427,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eaton by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,913,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,727,000 after purchasing an additional 533,774 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Eaton Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:ETN opened at $343.48 on Wednesday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $399.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.51. The company has a market capitalization of $133.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.85%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

