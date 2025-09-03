Bain Capital Public Equity LP Sells 3,330 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Bain Capital Public Equity LP trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Burlington Stores makes up 6.7% of Bain Capital Public Equity LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bain Capital Public Equity LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,499,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 671,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,560,000 after acquiring an additional 240,144 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $67,075,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,603,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 219,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 23,496.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 214,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,113 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

BURL stock opened at $289.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.92 and a fifty-two week high of $309.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $576,680.71. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,118.56. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

