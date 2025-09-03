Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Decreases Holdings in The AES Corporation $AES

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in AES were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in AES by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 291,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 79,355 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AES in the 1st quarter valued at $1,172,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AES by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 824,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 148,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 39.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,349,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 382,843 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Stock Performance

AES opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. The AES Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. AES had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

