Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 874 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,434 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $209.34 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.37 and a twelve month high of $254.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $374,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,962.25. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Eddy purchased 1,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.31 per share, with a total value of $251,465.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,558.08. This trade represents a 39.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 69,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,923 in the last 90 days. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

