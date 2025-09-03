Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Has $13.27 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,450 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,995 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 20.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,326,000 after buying an additional 1,235,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 43.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after buying an additional 1,691,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,993,172 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,609,000 after buying an additional 280,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $157.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $215.70.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.