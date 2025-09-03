Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $8,958,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 431,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,335,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 967,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,005,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $5,667,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.58.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total value of $245,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,013.72. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $298.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.55. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.90 and a 12 month high of $317.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

