1 North Wealth Services LLC Invests $114,000 in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CocaCola by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after buying an additional 16,383,870 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $642,183,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 8,419.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,927,000 after buying an additional 5,891,034 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,315,000 after buying an additional 3,810,752 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $297.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

