AWM Investment Company Inc. Raises Position in Vicor Corporation $VICR

AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the quarter. Vicor comprises about 2.4% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.82% of Vicor worth $17,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 265.0% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vicor by 184.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 110,162 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,024,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vicor by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,813 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $366,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,671. This trade represents a 82.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of VICR opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. Vicor Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $141.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.43 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 15.44%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICR

Vicor Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.