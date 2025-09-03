Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by 1 North Wealth Services LLC

1 North Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.5% of 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.17.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $734.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $969.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $747.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $783.75. The firm has a market cap of $695.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

