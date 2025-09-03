1 North Wealth Services LLC Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

1 North Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.5% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.6% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GIS stock opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.02.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 59.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Barclays lowered their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.