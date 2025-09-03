Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $30,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Analog Devices by 284.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $296,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Analog Devices by 85.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its position in Analog Devices by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 196,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,664,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,615 shares of company stock worth $6,450,988 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Raymond James Financial raised Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $248.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.62. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

