Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.24 and last traded at $40.32. Approximately 484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 million, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83.

Get Democratic Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.14% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Democratic Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.