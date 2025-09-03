Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Plans Dividend of $0.39

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.394 per share on Monday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 628.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th.
Admiral Group Trading Down 3.0%
Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $52.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.41.
About Admiral Group
Featured Stories
