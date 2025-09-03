Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Plans Dividend of $0.39

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.394 per share on Monday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 628.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th.

Admiral Group Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $52.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.41.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

