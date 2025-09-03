Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Buys 27,224 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.04.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $225.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.65. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $260.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

