Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 381 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,178.96. This represents a 27.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $735,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,632.64. This trade represents a 67.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,445 shares of company stock worth $3,267,779. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.16.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.6%

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $337.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $360.92.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 61.50%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

