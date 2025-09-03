Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 31 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.3% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 350.0% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,029,861.32. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total transaction of $1,106,197.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748,812.80. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY stock opened at $537.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $416.00 and a 1 year high of $570.56. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $538.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

