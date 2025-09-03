EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 20,474 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after buying an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,975,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,534,624,000 after purchasing an additional 94,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.04.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198 in the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE ORCL opened at $225.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $632.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.65. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $260.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

