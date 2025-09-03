Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires Shares of 2,283 Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,685,000. Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $6,054,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Goodlander Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $10,019,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Expand Energy Trading Up 1.5%

EXE opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.52. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 589.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on Expand Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial dropped their price target on Expand Energy from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Expand Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares in the company, valued at $15,981,299.90. The trade was a 1.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,684,060.16. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expand Energy

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.