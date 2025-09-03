Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Up 228.6% in August

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,500 shares, agrowthof228.6% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of RAIFY opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

