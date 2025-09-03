Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Update

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,200 shares, adecreaseof92.6% from the July 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RKUNY shares. CLSA upgraded shares of Rakuten to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Rakuten from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of RKUNY stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. Rakuten has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Rakuten had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Rakuten will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

