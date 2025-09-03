Quarry LP Decreases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Quarry LP cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays set a $301.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $307.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.84. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

