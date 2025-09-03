Erasca (ERAS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS):

9/3/2025 – Erasca had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.

8/30/2025 – Erasca was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2025 – Erasca was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/18/2025 – Erasca had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.