Erasca (ERAS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS):
- 9/3/2025 – Erasca had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.
- 8/30/2025 – Erasca was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/22/2025 – Erasca was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/18/2025 – Erasca had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.
