BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) Trading Up 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $4.93. 166,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 127,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioAge Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in BioAge Labs during the second quarter worth $27,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioAge Labs by 85.6% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioAge Labs in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAge Labs in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAge Labs in the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases, such as obesity, by targeting the biology of human aging. Our technology platform and differentiated human datasets enable us to identify promising targets based on insights into molecular changes that drive aging.

