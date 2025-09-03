ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.59. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 8,873 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 100.39% and a negative net margin of 50.16%.The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

