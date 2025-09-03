Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 786,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 328,800 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 929,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,807 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 84,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

