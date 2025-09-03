Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE) Shares Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Above Food Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVE – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 1,637,839 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,499,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Above Food Ingredients to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Above Food Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Above Food Ingredients by 56.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Above Food Ingredients by 20.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Above Food Ingredients during the first quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Above Food Ingredients Inc, a regenerative ingredient company, produces vertically integrated supply chain products in Canada, the United States, Mexico, China, France, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Disruptive Agriculture and Rudimentary Ingredients, and Consumer Packaged Goods.

