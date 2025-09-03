Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE) Shares Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Above Food Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVE – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 1,637,839 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,499,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Above Food Ingredients to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on ABVE
Above Food Ingredients Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Above Food Ingredients
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Above Food Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Above Food Ingredients by 56.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Above Food Ingredients by 20.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Above Food Ingredients during the first quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
About Above Food Ingredients
Above Food Ingredients Inc, a regenerative ingredient company, produces vertically integrated supply chain products in Canada, the United States, Mexico, China, France, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Disruptive Agriculture and Rudimentary Ingredients, and Consumer Packaged Goods.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Above Food Ingredients
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- A Bull Case for Quantum Computing Stock Is Still Alive
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- What to Expect From the Q3 Reporting Season
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla Bulls Need to Tread Very Carefully Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Above Food Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Above Food Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.