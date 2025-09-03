Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 14,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 91,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 2.3%
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
