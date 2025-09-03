Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.48 and traded as high as $11.12. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 2,548 shares traded.

Crawford & Company Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $520.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 2.18%.The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Crawford & Company will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford & Company Increases Dividend

About Crawford & Company

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Crawford & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Crawford & Co engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property.

