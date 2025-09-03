iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.34 and last traded at $26.34. 2,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.
iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74.
About iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF
The iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (IBII) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2032. The fund will terminate in October 2032 IBII was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
