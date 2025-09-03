Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Overweight Rating for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XENE. Wall Street Zen cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.30.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.17. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

