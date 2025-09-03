Financial Analysis: Terra Energy & Resource Technologies (OTCMKTS:TEGR) versus ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC)

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) and Terra Energy & Resource Technologies (OTCMKTS:TEGR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of ProFrac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ProFrac and Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 3 2 0 0 1.40 Terra Energy & Resource Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

ProFrac presently has a consensus target price of $6.10, suggesting a potential upside of 55.22%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Terra Energy & Resource Technologies.

This table compares ProFrac and Terra Energy & Resource Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac -12.89% -22.78% -8.09% Terra Energy & Resource Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and Terra Energy & Resource Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.19 billion 0.29 -$215.10 million ($1.74) -2.26 Terra Energy & Resource Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProFrac.

Summary

ProFrac beats Terra Energy & Resource Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About Terra Energy & Resource Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Terra Insight Services, Inc., operates as a natural resource exploration technology company worldwide. It provides mapping and analysis services for exploration, drilling, and mining companies related to natural resources. The company’s technologies consist of Sub Terrain Prospecting technology, Naturally Adsorbed Gas Survey technology, Side View Seismic Locator technology, and Seismic Location of Emission Centers technology. Its technologies predict and locate commercially viable deposits of hydrocarbons, gold, diamonds, and other natural resources, as well as assess them for onshore or offshore geographic area. Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.