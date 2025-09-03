Contrasting PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) & BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) and BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. BANCORP 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. PCB Bancorp pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BANCORP 34 pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PCB Bancorp and BANCORP 34″s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCB Bancorp $191.91 million 1.63 $25.81 million $2.13 10.25 BANCORP 34 $56.34 million 1.47 $1.69 million $0.86 14.42

PCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BANCORP 34. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BANCORP 34, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PCB Bancorp and BANCORP 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCB Bancorp 15.82% 10.58% 1.02% BANCORP 34 11.27% 4.26% 0.40%

Risk and Volatility

PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCORP 34 has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of BANCORP 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of BANCORP 34 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PCB Bancorp and BANCORP 34, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCB Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 BANCORP 34 0 0 0 0 0.00

PCB Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.88%. Given PCB Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PCB Bancorp is more favorable than BANCORP 34.

Summary

PCB Bancorp beats BANCORP 34 on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial and residential, Small Business Administration (SBA) property, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term and lines of credit, SBA commercial term, and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans; and consumer loans comprising residential mortgage; and automobile loans, unsecured lines of credit, and term loans. In addition, the company offers access to account balances, online transfers, and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements; and mobile banking solutions that include remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. Further, it provides automated teller machines; and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, direct deposit, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company operates through a network of full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; Carrollton and Dallas, Texas; and Englewood Cliffs and Palisade Park, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. It also operates loan production offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, California; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; and Carrollton, Texas. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About BANCORP 34

(Get Free Report)

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides term, working capital, construction, USDA, small business administration, equipment, assisted living and skilled nursing, renewable energy and solar equipment, and commercial real estate loans; and small to medium size business and business acquisitions financing; lines of credit; multi-family finance; and employee stock ownership plans, HOA lending, and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; treasury management products; and merchant card processing, cash management, e-banking, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and merchant capture services. The company operates through its network of full-service branches in Scottsdale and Arizona, as well as Alamogordo and Las Cruces, New Mexico. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.