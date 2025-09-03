Comparing Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) & Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Vitesse Energy has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vitesse Energy and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitesse Energy 15.12% 7.25% 4.85% Antero Resources 10.13% 6.48% 3.65%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitesse Energy 0 3 2 1 2.67 Antero Resources 0 7 9 1 2.65

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vitesse Energy and Antero Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vitesse Energy currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.95%. Antero Resources has a consensus price target of $43.65, suggesting a potential upside of 34.48%. Given Antero Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Vitesse Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Vitesse Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Vitesse Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Antero Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vitesse Energy and Antero Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitesse Energy $242.00 million 4.19 $21.06 million $1.06 24.77 Antero Resources $4.73 billion 2.12 $57.23 million $1.57 20.67

Antero Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Vitesse Energy. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitesse Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vitesse Energy beats Antero Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana. The company also owns non-operated interests in the Central Rockies properties located in Colorado and Wyoming. Vitesse Energy, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2023, the company had approximately 515,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and approximately 172,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. Its gathering and compression systems also comprise 631 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

