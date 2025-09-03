AQR Arbitrage LLC Sells 16,261 Shares of Central Securities Co. $CET

AQR Arbitrage LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,261 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Central Securities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Central Securities by 763.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Central Securities by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Central Securities by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Stock Performance

NYSE CET opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. Central Securities Co. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $50.55.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.