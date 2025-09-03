WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) & Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Critical Review

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) and WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of WillScot shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of WillScot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Gecina alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gecina and WillScot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 1 1 0 0 1.50 WillScot 0 5 3 0 2.38

Profitability

WillScot has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.32%. Given WillScot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WillScot is more favorable than Gecina.

This table compares Gecina and WillScot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A WillScot 4.66% 24.83% 4.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gecina and WillScot”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $751.58 million 10.33 $335.20 million N/A N/A WillScot $2.40 billion 1.81 $28.13 million $0.60 39.65

Gecina has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WillScot.

Volatility and Risk

Gecina has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WillScot has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WillScot beats Gecina on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gecina

(Get Free Report)

A specialist in centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The real estate investment company owns, manages and develops a unique portfolio in the heart of central areas of the Paris Region, covering more than 1.2 million sq.m of offices and more than 9,000 housing units, almost three-quarters of which are located in Paris City or in Neuilly-sur-Seine. This portfolio is valued at 17.1 billion euros at end-2023. Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and CAC 40 ESG indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG and CDP).

About WillScot

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the construction, commercial and industrial, retail and wholesale trade, energy and natural resources, education, government and institutions, and healthcare markets. The company offers its solutions primarily under the WillScot and Mobile Mini brand names. The company was formerly known as WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WillScot Holdings Corporation in July 2024. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.